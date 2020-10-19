Kerala doctor withdraws critical post against Harsh Vardhan

A government doctor in Kerala made a social media post criticising Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for his remark against Kerala for the state's Covid spike after Onam, but later withdrew the post after the Union Minister clarified it was not his intent to criticise Kerala.

Dr Mohammed Asheel, executive director of Kerala Social Security Mission, who has been playing a key role in Kerala's fight against Covid-19, made the post criticising Harsh Vardhan. Dr Asheel also faced severe backlash on social media against his post.

During his weekly interaction on Sunday, Vardhan said that Kerala was paying the price for gross negligence during the Onam festival and this should be a lesson for all states.

With Vardhan's remarks being widely reported, Dr Asheel made a social media post accusing the minister of playing politics. He said that a politician can say anything but a minister should speak only after learning things.

This did not go down well with many social media users and Dr Asheel faced severe criticism. Many even cited the medical qualifications of Vardhan.

In the meantime, Kerala Health Minster K K Shailaja clarified that she spoke to Vardhan who clarified that he was just replying to a question during the interaction and was alerting other states as festivals were approaching.

Later, Dr Asheel withdrew his post after Kerala's Health Minister directed him to do so citing the Union Minister's clarification. The Union Minister also told the Kerala Health Minister that he would clarify his statement in the next weekly interaction.

"Being one of the health workers in Kerala who have been relentlessly trying to resist Covid-19 infections over the last several months and keeping death rates and many other key parameters at the lowest levels, the minister's remarks on Kerala pained me too," said Dr. Asheel.