Kerala doctors join nationwide stir as attacks on healthcare workers become rampant

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 18 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 22:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

As a series of incidents of attacks on doctors are being reported in Kerala, various forums of doctors in the state joined a nationwide stir by doctors.

According to the IMA-Kerala chapter, at least 60 incidents of attack on doctors were reported in Kerala over the last few years, the latest being the one at Mavelikkara in Alappuzha where a police personnel allegedly slapped a doctor accusing them of medical negligence after the former's mother died.

Read | Doctors join IMA’s nationwide protest over violence against healthcare professionals

All prominent forums of government and private sector doctors demanded the Kerala government to strictly enforce the law that offers protection to doctors as well as to take action against police officials for laxity in their probe into incidents of attack on doctors.

