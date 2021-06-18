Kerala doctors join nationwide stir as attacks on healthcare workers become rampant

As a series of incidents of attacks on doctors are being reported in Kerala, various forums of doctors in the state joined a nationwide stir by doctors.

According to the IMA-Kerala chapter, at least 60 incidents of attack on doctors were reported in Kerala over the last few years, the latest being the one at Mavelikkara in Alappuzha where a police personnel allegedly slapped a doctor accusing them of medical negligence after the former's mother died.

All prominent forums of government and private sector doctors demanded the Kerala government to strictly enforce the law that offers protection to doctors as well as to take action against police officials for laxity in their probe into incidents of attack on doctors.