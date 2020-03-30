Kerala doctors oppose govt's move to sell liquor based on their prescription

Kerala government's plans to sell liquor based on doctors' prescription has faced a setback with doctors maintaining that it was unethical to prescribe liquor as medicine.

It was in the wake of the suicide of three persons in Kerala, reportedly due to withdrawal symptoms, that the Kerala Government came out with the idea of supplying liquor to the needy based on doctors' prescription. But the move suffered a setback as the service organisation of the Kerala government doctors, who are supposed to prescribe liquor, have stated the decision was unethical.

The Kerala Government Medical Officer's Association stated that liquor was not a medicine to treat alcohol in modern medicine and hence it would be unethical for any doctors to prescribe it. The Indian Medical Association-Kerala chapter even cautioned that doctors may even lose their licence if they prescribe liquor as a medicine.

According to Kerala government excise department sources, nearly 15 lakh people in Kerala used to visit liquor and toddy shops in Kerala daily, of which around 1.5 lakh used to begin their day with alcohol. The number of those suffering from alcoholism would be less than one lakh.

Liquor sales were stopped in Kerala on March 25 following the lockdown due to COVID-19. The Kerala government was initially reluctant to shut the retail sales. The state was earning an annual revenue of around Rs 2,500 crore from liquor sale.

After liquor sales were stopped, there was a heavy rush of people with withdrawal symptoms at hospital casualties. Until now, four persons have committed suicide and it is suspected that it was due to withdrawal syndrome. Spurious liquor sales were also being reported. These prompted the government to explore the option of supplying liquor to the needy based on the prescription of doctors attached to the de-addiction centres run by the government.