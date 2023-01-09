Kerala: Drive launched to tranquillize wild elephant

Kerala: Drive launched to tranquillize wild elephant

The people of Sulthan Bathery have been living in fear of the elephant the last couple of days

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 09 2023, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 02:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The forest authorities in Kerala have launched a drive to trace and tranquilise a wild elephant that entered the Sulthan Bathery town in Wayanad on Friday.

Around 150 members were carrying out searches in the Kuppadi forest areas for the elephant, which is named Pandular Makhna-2 (PM2). Efforts to chase the elephant back to the forests did not succeed. Hence it was decided to tranquillize the elephant and tame it.

The people of Sulthan Bathery have been living in fear of the elephant over the last couple of days. It was during the wee hours of Friday that the wild elephant entered Sulthan Bathery town and attacked one person. Even prohibitory orders were imposed and a holiday was declared for schools at ten wards in Sulthan Bathery on Friday.

The same elephant killed two persons in Tamil Nadu and caused destruction to many houses. Hence it was captured by the Tamil Nadu forest authorities last month and released in the deep forest last month after authorities fixed a radio collar.

Kerala
India News
elephant

