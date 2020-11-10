Kerala dubbing artiste gets anticipatory bail in vlogger assault case

Noted dubbing artist and two other women activists were granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court in a case pertaining to assaulting and abusing a vlogger in Thiruvananthapuram.
Provoked by certain posts made by vlogger Vijay P Nair that allegedly insulted womanhood, Bhagyalakshmy, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakhmsi Arackal assaulted and abused him in Thruvananthapuram on September 26 and posted a video of the same on social media.
Though the act of the women were justified by many, they received strictures from a local court in Thiruvananthapuram for taking law into their hands.
The HC granted anticipatory bail on stringent conditions. The police could record their arrest and release on conditional bail.
