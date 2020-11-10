Kerala artiste gets anticipatory bail in assault case

Kerala dubbing artiste gets anticipatory bail in vlogger assault case

The HC granted anticipatory bail on stringent conditions

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 10 2020, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 20:57 ist
Representative image

Noted dubbing artist and two other women activists were granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court in a case pertaining to assaulting and abusing a vlogger in Thiruvananthapuram.

Provoked by certain posts made by vlogger Vijay P Nair that allegedly insulted womanhood, Bhagyalakshmy, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakhmsi Arackal assaulted and abused him in Thruvananthapuram on September 26 and posted a video of the same on social media.

Though the act of the women were justified by many, they received strictures from a local court in Thiruvananthapuram for taking law into their hands.

The HC granted anticipatory bail on stringent conditions. The police could record their arrest and release on conditional bail.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Assault
High Court

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 