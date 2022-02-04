Kerala eases Covid restrictions for international passengers

Kerala government has decided to ease the Covid restrictions by reopening all classes and relaxing quarantine norms for air passengers from foreign countries.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday decided that classes from one to nine that were suspended following the third way as well as creches and kindergarten schools could resume functioning by February 14.

NRIs and other international passengers need to undergo tests and remain in quarantine only in case of any symptoms.

Up to 20 persons will be allowed in all worship centres. Up to 200 devotees would be allowed at the upcoming Pongala festival of the Attukal Devi Temple in Kerala.

Check out the latest videos from DH: