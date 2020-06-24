Kerala eases pre-departure Covid-19 test for NRIs, but to insist on protective wears

Kerala government has relaxed its order insisting on pre-departure Covid-19 test for all NRIs returning, but will insist on protective wears like N-95 masks and PPE kits.

Meanwhile, fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala have been steadily increasing over the last six days with 152 on Wednesday, while 81 more recovered, taking the total active cases to 1,691.

Even as Kerala government was insisting on pre-departure Covid-19 test for NRI's despite strong opposition from Opposition parties, the state on Wednesday eased the norm as test facilities could not be ensured in all foreign countries. Hence the state urged that those who could conduct test should do it with in 72 hours before traveling, while others would be subjected to test on arrival in Kerala and would have to mandatorily go on 14 days quarantine.

UAE is conducting Covid-19 test to all boarding flights. Those coming from other places without undergoing Covid-19 tests should wear N-95 masks, gloves and face shields. All coming down from Saudi Arabia should wear PPE kits and those coming from Kuwait without conducting Covid-19 test should wear PPE kit. Those coming from Qatar should have green status in Ehteraz app, which is mandatory in Qatar.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 69 percent on Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala so far were NRIs. Flight travel of infected persons pose risk of super spread of Covid-19 infection to others infected. Hence Kerala sought pre-Covid-19 tests for returnees.

The Chief Minister said that lockdown norms would be tightened in some districts depending upon increase in Covid-19 cases. So far there were no signs of community spread, he said.