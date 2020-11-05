Kerala elephant owners fear prolonged Covid-19 may upend festival season

Owners of the 500-odd captive elephants in Kerala are keeping their fingers crossed as the prolonged Covid-19 scenario may hit the upcoming temple festival season, which used to be the main source of income for them.

Elephant owners say they require Rs 2,500-Rs 5,000 on an average for daily expense for maintaining an elephant, which includes the charges towards food and mahouts.

According to elephant owners, at least 300 captive elephants used to be paraded for festivals and on average each elephant used to participate in around 80 festivals during the December-May season.

Those associated with temple festivals say that the charges for parading one elephant for a festival range from Rs 50,000 to several lakhs based on the popularity of the jumbo.

The peak temple festival season in the state is from March to May. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, which started before March, the last season was bleak as over 1,000 festivals, including Thrissur Pooram, were limited to rituals only. As the pandemic scenario persists, the elephant owners are uncertain about the upcoming season as well.

Kerala Elephant Owners Federation secretary K Sasikumar told DH that elephant owners are preparing themselves to face the challenges as the chances of festivals to revive was bleak until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found.

The bleak scenario was also affecting the livelihood of hundreds of mahouts, he added.

The Kerala government has offered onetime assistance of Rs 12,000 to elephant owners. Around 200 elephant owners had availed the benefit.

Kerala Animal Welfare Board member M N Jayachandran said ownership of elephants are issued only after ensuring that the owners can look after the animals. Parading elephants for money is a violation. But the money used to be collected as maintenance expense.

Animal rights activists feel that the elephants could be relieved from the severe torture they used to face during the festival season owing to the hectic schedules. The forest department is supposed to conduct frequent inspections to ensure that the owners were taking proper care of elephants.