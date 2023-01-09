Kerala: Environmentalist ends life leaving behind note stressing need for Western Ghats protection

Upset over lack of effective measures to protest the Western Ghats, an environmentalist in Kerala has ended life.

Palakkad native K V Jayapalan, 53, who was hospitalised on Saturday after consuming pesticide died on Sunday.

According to the Chittor police in Palakkad, which registered a case in this regard, a note left behind by Jayapalan mentions that he was upset over lack of effective measures for protecting the Western Ghats.

A native of Kozhinjampara in Palakkad, Jayapalan had been actively involved in campaigns against dumping of plastic waste in ecologically sensitive areas. He used to regularly collect plastic waste left by tourists at Nelliyampathi region in Palakkad. He also used to conduct awareness programmes. He had also formed a forum titled Green Guards of India.

A police official said that prima facie Jayapalan had no other personal issues.

Those close to Jayapalan also said that for quite some time he was upset that the awareness activities for the protection of Western Ghats were not yielding results.

In a note sent to his friends a day before taking the extreme step, Jayapalan urged that the importance of Western Ghats protection should be included in school curriculum right from lower primary classes so as to generate awareness among the children about the importance and need for protect nature. He lamented that lack of awareness among the society over the importance of Western Ghats in our eco system was the reason for lack of effective steps to protect it.

Jayapalan leaves behind wife and two children.