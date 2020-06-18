Kerala Excise Department's staff succumbs to COVID-19

A driver with the Excise Department in Kerala, who was under treatment for COVID-19, died at Kannur district on Thursday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

K P Sunil Kumar, 28, who was hospitalised on June 12, died at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur. The exact source of his infection was yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, Sunil was on duty till June 12 and he had taken a suspected person from Karnataka for COVID-19 test earlier in the month. Sunil, later developed pneumonia and was on ventilator support.

As many as 18 officials of the excise range office at Mattanur in Kannur district were kept in quarantine.

With this, the total COVID-19 deaths in Kerala reached 21, which included a native of Mahe that comes under Puducherry.

Meanwhile, a tight vigil was being maintained in Kannur district owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district. At present, there are 119 COVID-19 active patients in the district.