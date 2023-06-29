Kerala exploring scope to host Argentina football team

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 29 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 22:32 ist
The Argentina football team. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Kerala is exploring its scope of hosting a football match of the Argentina national team in the state.

Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman said that Argentina  team managers have conveyed their interest to come down to Kerala. Once a formal communication is received from them, the matter would be taken forward with the support of All India Football Federation, he told a section of the media.

Kerala's football craze received international attention during the last FIFA World Cup. Huge cutouts of players and celebrations across the state were shared by FIFA and others.

Argentina's ambassador to India, Hugo Javier Gobbi, had presented a team jersey to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express the gratitude for the support from Kerala for the Lionel Messi-led team that lifted the World Cup.

Recently there were reports that AIFF turned down an offer by the Argentina team to play a friendly match in India. Subsequently, Kerala's sports minister expressed the state's interest to host the world champions.

The minister said that managers of the Argentina team had conveyed their interest to play in Kerala. Once a formal communication is received, the matter will be taken forward with AIFF's support. The state wishes to rope in some other known teams and host matches in Kerala. The state has the infrastructure to host it, he said.

India News
Argentina
Kerala
Football
Sports News
Lionel Messi

