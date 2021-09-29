Kerala fake antique merchant made claims over Sabarimala too

The arrest of a fake antique merchant in Kerala has triggered fresh discussions over Sabarimala Ayyappa temple women's entry issue also as the accused Monson Mavunkal had earlier claimed to be having archeological documents regarding the temple's traditions.

A section of media had earlier reported that Mavunkal was in possession of palm leaf manuscript documents of Pandalam Palace in Kerala, the erstwhile custodians of the Ayyappa temple. The manuscripts stated that the Ayyappa temple was a worship centre of Dravidians and the present customs being followed by the temple were not there then.

The BJP camps are now highlighting it by alleging that the left front depended upon Mavukal to back its then stand on allowing women at Sabarimala as CPM's mouthpiece in Kerala had also carried reports about the said manuscripts.

CPM sources said that the BJP were making futile attempts to link Mavunkal with CPM.

The Congress in Kerala is already in the defensive as the party state chief K Sudhakaran's link with him came out. Sudhakaran maintained that he only consulted Mavunkal as he was claimed to be a cosmetologist.

Check out the latest DH videos: