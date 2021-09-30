Kerala fake antique seller had Rs 200 balance in bank

The Kerala man, who has claimed that he is in possessing of priceless antiques in large numbers, has Rs 200 in his bank account.

Monson Mavunkal, who was held for cheating several persons of around Rs 10 crore, is said to have told the police that he has no money with him and rent of his house-turned-museum in Kochi is due for about eight months. The bank account that he disclosed was only having around Rs 200 in balance.

However, the police were yet to take these into account as they suspect the chances of some benamis. He was also learnt to be spending the money raised through cheating for a posh lifestyle.

Also read: Kerala fake antique merchant made claims over Sabarimala too

The Crime Branch has decided to seek the service of archeologists to evaluate the 'antiques' possessed by the accused. Most of the luxury vehicles found on the premises of his house were found to be worn-out ones.

Video footage of Mavunkal trying to convince one of the cheated persons also came out. Mavunkal could be heard telling that many known politicians, including some former union ministers, were aware of the Rs. 2.5 lakh crore due to him from foreign countries. He also claims that he was given diplomatic status by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a meeting of police officers on Sunday. The links of police officers with Mavunkal may also come up for discussion. There is also pressure on the government to launch a probe into the nexus of the police officers with the accused.

Watch latest videos by DH here: