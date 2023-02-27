Kerala farmer who absconded in Israel returns

A Kerala farmer, who caused much embarrassment to the state government by absconding in Israel after being part of the state government-led delegation, has now returned to the state.

Biju Kurian, 48, from Kannur district told reporters on his arrival at the Kozhikode International Airport on Monday that he stayed back to visit the holy places of Jerusalem and Bethlehem. He got scared by the reports that he absconded. That forced him to keep himself away for a few days.

Also Read | Kerala: 12 arrested in child porn crackdown

Kurian also tendered an apology to the Kerala government for not returning with the state delegation.

He said that his brother arranged his return ticket. Since he had a valid visa there was no legal issue in his staying back.

Kurian was part of a 27-member team led by state government officials that went to learn about foreign farming methods on February 12. He was reported absconded from Herzliya in Israel on February 17. Other members of the delegation subsequently returned.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad had flayed Kurian for absconding. The state government also reported the matter to the local police in Israel as well as the Indian embassy. The minister also said that Kurian seemed to have absconded as planned earlier for illegal migration. He also said that the government would take stringent action against him.

This seemed to have prompted Kurian to return.

