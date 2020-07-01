Kerala: Father ends life as daughter of social media fame falls critically ill

In a gut-wrenching incident, father of a nine-year-old Kerala girl, who shot to fame last year with her electrifying dance to the tune of a percussion performance during a temple festival, was found hanging, while the girl was in a critical condition with a brain ailment.

Devu Chandana, daughter of Chandra Babu, 39, hailing from Nooranadu in Alappuzaha district became a social media sensation last year after a video footage of Devu's electrifying dance performance to the tune of a percussion performance at a temple festival went viral of social media. She subsequently got an opportunity for performing at a TV show also.

Chandana recently fell ill following brain ailments and was admitted to SAT Hospital attached to the government medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram about a week back. Her condition was reported to be critical.

Chandra Babu, who is a painting worker, was found hanging from a tree near the hospital premises on Wednesday morning. He had visited Chandana in the critical care hospital.

Prima facie suspicion of police was that he ended life after he was hit by depression over his daughter's illness and financial problems. His younger daughter had also died of some ailments a few years ago.

Sources at SAT hospital said that the exact cause for Chandana's illness has not been found yet. Her samples were sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune also for diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Chandra Babu reportedly received financial contributions from many quarters in view of Chandana's illness.