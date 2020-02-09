Kerala: First coronavirus infected girl tested negative

Out of the three coronavirus infected persons in Kerala, the girl from Thrissur district was tested negative in the test conducted at NIV Kerala unit.

According to Kerala health department sources, the specimen were being subjected to test at Pune NIV. Only afterward an official announcement would be made.

The girl, a medical student who returned from Wuhan in China, was the first person in India found to be infected with coronavirus. She was kept in isolation at Alappuzha medical college hospital.

Two other students in Kerala who suffered coronavirus infection were still in isolation at hospitals in Alappuzha and Kasargod. All three were known to each other and traveled from China to India together.