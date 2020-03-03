Kerala fishermen stranded in Iran send SOS video

Scores of Malayalis were among a group of Indian fishermen reportedly stranded in Iran owing to Coronavirus outbreak.

In a video message sent to their family members in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, the fishermen said that they were confined to their rooms with a limited stock of food and water to survive. Around 20 people are said to be living in a single room.

Apart from the Kerala government, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram constituency has also taken up the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Kerala Government sources said that the Centre is considering to depute a team of experts from NIV Pune to test the stranded Indians for Coronavirus and if they were not infected arrangements could be made to bring them back.