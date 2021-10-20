Kerala floods: Worn-out vehicles tubes come to the rescue

As Kerala faces devastating landslides and flash floods, youths came to the rescue of locals with worn-out vehicle tubes at Mundakayam in the hilly areas of Kottayam.

Many people were rescued using worn-out vehicle tubes from the area where the water level rose to around 10 feet.

Shamseer, who was among those who were involved in the rescue, told DH that it was a spur of the moment idea to use the tubes.

"We rescued some cattle held up in the flood near the Manimala river when someone alerted that some people, including aged and children, were stranded on the first floor of houses. We noticed an air-filled tube that is used for fishing purposes and immediately rushed to the spot with the tube and managed to shift the stranded people," Shamseer told DH.

Binu, who was among those rescued by the youths, said that the people of the locality never expected that water would go up to such a level.

"The youths indeed did a brave act by rescuing us using tubes," he said.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, Shahul, a native of the landslide-hit Kokkayar in Idukki district, not only failed in his attempts to save his younger son but also suffered serious injuries. He, however, managed to save his father, wife and two children. Shahul's house was also completely damaged in the landslide. His father suffered serious injuries.

