Kerala: Foetus found in Madrassa teacher’s house

Remains of a foetus were recovered from the house of a Madrassa teacher, who along with six of his friends was accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter, at Nileshwaram in Kasargod.

Police suspect that the foetus had a growth of around three months and was abandoned about one month ago. While six persons, including the girl’s father, were already arrested, one accused is absconding. The girl’s mother has been suspected of concealing the crime.

The police have registered a case under sections of Pocso on July 20 on the basis of the girl’s statement. The girl had shared her ordeal with her uncle. Subsequently, the matter was reported to the police.

A police officer said that based on the information received, the search was carried out at the premises of the house on Thursday and recovered the remains. The girl’s pregnancy was supposedly aborted five weeks back by giving some medicines and the foetus abandoned.