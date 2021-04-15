Kerala for mass Covid testing targeting 2.5 lakh tests

As many as 8,126 more were tested Covid positive in the state on Thursday

Arjun Raghunath
  • Apr 15 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 23:08 ist
A robot dispenses sanitizer as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

Kerala government will be conducting a mass Covid testing drive targeting around 2.5 lakh persons below the age of 45 on Friday and Saturday considering the second Covid wave in the state.

As many as 8,126 more were tested Covid positive in the state on Thursday taking the number of active cases to 63,650.

A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to urge the centre to allow more vaccines to the state as the state plans to conduct mega vaccination camps apart from tightening enforcement of Covid-19 rules and imposing fresh restrictions aimed at bringing down the surge in the next two weeks.

Chief Secretary V P Joy said that at present only seven lakh doses were available in Kerala. Kerala had been ensuring zero wastage of vaccines. He said that the two-day testing drive would be mainly targeting persons like frontline workers and those who often come in contact with the public.

Fresh restrictions were also being imposed on gatherings by restricting the functioning of all establishments to 9 pm and limiting the number of participants at indoor gatherings to 75 and outdoor to 150.

Participation at events like the upcoming Thrissur Pooram festival would be restricted only to those who have been vaccinated or those who have Covid negative results.

