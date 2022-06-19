Kerala forest official suspended for consuming deer meat

A forest official in Thiruvananthapuram was suspended from service on charges of consuming deer meat.

The official supposed to protect animals allegedly consumed meat of Indian muntjac, which is also known as barking deer - a protected species.

The incident that took place in May and came to light after remains of the carcass was spotted by someone. The forest officials maintained that they consumed the meat of a dead deer, which was suspicious, said sources. Further probe was going on into the incident.

Poaching is rampant in forests in Kerala. Wild boars and deer are often killed under the pretext of causing damage to crops. There have also been instances of forest and police officials involved in poaching.