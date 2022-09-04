Kerala former health minister Shailaja declines Magsaysay award as per party's decision

Former Kerala health minister and senior CPM leader K K Shailaja has declined the Ramon Magsaysay award.

Sources close to Shailaja said that the Ramon Magsaysay Award foundation had approached her in this regard. Her efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and nipah were the reasons why she was considered. But she declined the award, declaring that the fight against Covid and nipah was the result of team work with the government and not that of an individual.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters that the anti-communist stand of former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay was also a reason for declining the offer. Moreover, Magsaysay award was not given to any political leaders so far and the foundation could not give the reason for offering it to a politician now.

However, there were reports that Shailaja, who is a central committee member of CPM, declined the honour as per the instruction of the party. Ideological issues over receiving an honour instituted in the name of former Philippines president Ramon Magsaysay, as well as credit being received by an individual in the first Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet over the joint fight of the government against Covid and Nipah were also reported to be reasons for declining the award.

The 64th Magsaysay award was announced a day earlier. Established in 1957, the award is considered one of the greatest civilian honours in Asia.

Shailaja, popularly known as Shailaja Teacher, had received much appreciation as health minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, especially for her leadership role in the state health department's fight against Nipah and Covid. She had also received honours from international forums.

The decision to exclude Shailaja from the second Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet even after she won the Assembly elections with a record majority in 2021 had also triggered allegations that she was being sidelined.

The CPM is likely to come out with a formal statement regarding the ongoing row soon.