Kerala former health minister Shailaja tests Covid positive

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 11 2022, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 23:38 ist
K K Shailaja. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala former health minister K K Shailaja has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to sources close to her, she had undergone a Covid test after exhibiting some symptoms upon returning from the CPM central committee meeting in Hyderabad.

She does not have any health issues as such, and is undergoing home quarantine.

Shailaja had received much recognition as Kerala's health sector managed to contain Nipah and Covid-19 spread in the state when she was the health minster in the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government.

She had also received international honours.

Although she was considered as a 'sure member' in the second LDF government, she was denied a second term in the cabinet due to party policies.

She won with a record majority in the Assembly elections and some poll surveys had even projected her as a Chief Ministerial candidate.

 

 

