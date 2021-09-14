Kerala further eases Covid-19 restrictions

Further easing Covid-19 restrictions in Kerala, the state government has decided to allow all government offices and institutions to work on Saturdays also.

The punching system for attendance which was suspended in view of Covid was also restored.

Government offices and institutions were so far allowed only to work from Mondays to Fridays.

The decision was taken as the Covid-19 cases as well as the severity of the infection was coming down in the state.

The restriction on dining at hotels and opening of bars would be reviewed this week, said government sources.

Meanwhile, 15,876 fresh Covid cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday with a test positivity rate of 15.12 per cent.

The number of infected persons in Kerala came down to 1.98 lakh.

Nearly 80 per cent of those aged above 18 were so far given first dose of vaccine and 32 per cent got the second dose also.

