Kerala further tightens vigil against coronavirus

Kerala further tightens vigil against coronavirus

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 03 2020, 21:33pm ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2020, 21:33pm ist
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. (Photo credit: Wikimedia commons)

With the fresh cases of coronavirus being reported in India, Kerala health department has further tightened vigil.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said after a review meeting on Tuesday that all the three persons earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala were now free after the 14 days home quarantine. Kerala's activities in containing the spread of the disease even received appreciation from the centre, she said.

As part of strengthening surveillance screening at airports was strengthened. At present 388 persons are in-home quarantine and 12 in hospital isolation wards in Kerala, she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 