Kerala further tightens vigil against coronavirus

With the fresh cases of coronavirus being reported in India, Kerala health department has further tightened vigil.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said after a review meeting on Tuesday that all the three persons earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala were now free after the 14 days home quarantine. Kerala's activities in containing the spread of the disease even received appreciation from the centre, she said.

As part of strengthening surveillance screening at airports was strengthened. At present 388 persons are in-home quarantine and 12 in hospital isolation wards in Kerala, she said.