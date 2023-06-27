Kerala gets new Chief Secretary, police chief

The Kerala government on Tuesday appointed senior bureaucrat V Venu as new Chief Secretary of the state. A 1990 batch IAS officer, Venu is currently serving as the Home Secretary under the Pinarayi Vijayan dispensation.
A cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister picked him for the top post as the incumbent, V P Joy retires on June 30, a CMO statement here said.
The cabinet also decided to appoint senior IPS officer, Sheikh Darvesh Saheb as the new police chief as the incumbent DGP, Anil Kant superannuates at the end of this month, it said. A Kerala cadre officer hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Saheb is holding the post of Fire and Rescue chief at present.
During the meeting, the cabinet thanked Joy for his meritorious service as Chief Secretary. Joy, in turn, also expressed gratitude for the support extended to him by the Chief Minister and the other ministers during his months-long service.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
More than 100 US leaders have slaveholding forefathers
Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat
India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come
ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15
US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades
Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in
Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm
Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards