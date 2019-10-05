Kerala gets Rs 10K crore investment assurances from UAE

Various business groups in the UAE, including those of NRI's, have assured investments to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore to Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on a tour to the UAE, got the assurances from the investors, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

DP World, which already has investments in Kerala, assured Rs 3,500 crore investment in the shipping and logistics sector.

Lulu group and RP groups, which are headed by NRIs from Kerala Yusuff Ali and Ravi Pillai respectively, offered investments worth Rs. 2,500 crore.

While Lulu would be investing in retail sector, RP would be investing in tourism.

Aster and various other small-small scale groups offered investments to the tune of Rs. 4,000 crore, said the statement.