Kerala gets temporary relief from rough weather

Kerala gets temporary relief from rough weather

Throughout Sunday, heavy rains were reported in central and north Kerala districts

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • May 16 2021, 23:10 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 23:10 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala got relief on Sunday evening as the intensity of the rains and winds decreased.

Throughout Sunday, heavy rains were reported in central and north Kerala districts. Orange alert was sounded in eight districts. Extensive damages to crops were reported from various parts of the state in the heavy winds. Two persons died in separate rain-related incidents in the state and other incidents were reported from Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts.

Read | Cyclone Tauktae: 1.5 lakh people being shifted out of coastal areas in Gujarat

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority informed that the effect that the cyclone may be felt in Kerala till Monday with heavy winds and rains. However, red or orange alerts were not sounded in any districts.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Cyclone Tauktae

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

 