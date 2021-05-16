Kerala gets temporary relief from rough weather

Kerala got relief on Sunday evening as the intensity of the rains and winds decreased.

Throughout Sunday, heavy rains were reported in central and north Kerala districts. Orange alert was sounded in eight districts. Extensive damages to crops were reported from various parts of the state in the heavy winds. Two persons died in separate rain-related incidents in the state and other incidents were reported from Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts.

Read | Cyclone Tauktae: 1.5 lakh people being shifted out of coastal areas in Gujarat

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority informed that the effect that the cyclone may be felt in Kerala till Monday with heavy winds and rains. However, red or orange alerts were not sounded in any districts.