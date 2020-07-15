Kerala girl alleges torture by people who helped her get donations for mom's treatment

A Kerala girl, who was in the news recently for receiving over Rs 85 lakh contribution for her mother's liver transplant in around 24 hours after her plea went viral on social media, has once again come up with a social media post alleging torture by people who helped her post her plight on the social media in the form of a video.

Varsha, a native of Kannur district in Kerala, had reached out for help on June 24, seeking Rs 19 lakh to meet her mother's liver transplant expenses at a private hospital in Kochi. She herself was the donor. Within 24 hours around, Rs 85 lakh in contributions landed in her account and she had to request on social media to stop the contributions as she had more than enough.

On Tuesday, Varsha posted a video accusing those who helped her post her situation on social media of pressuring her to part with the excess contribution that she received.

Kochi City Police Assistant Commissioner (Special Branch) Sivan Kutty told DH that a complaint had been received and a case was registered against four persons including social worker Sajan Kechery who had helped Varsha post with the social media post.

Varsha's fresh post came a day after Sajan posted a video accusing her of not helping others despite receiving excess funds.

Varsha said in the post that she and her mother were still under rest at a house near the hospital as their medical reviews were still pending. She alleged that Sajan and others were constantly pressuring and torturing her to share the excess money and were directing many others to contact her seeking financial assistance for treatment. Sajan even asked that he be given rights to handle her bank account, she alleged.

Varsha said she was not reluctant to helping others and had already helped another girl facing similar issues. However, her mother's first check-up was still pending and might still require money for follow-up treatment.

Hailing from a poor family in Taliparamba in Kannur district, Varsha is doing her graduation and her mother Radha P works at an ice cream shop.