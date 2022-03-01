Kerala girl carrying pet from Ukraine goes viral

A Kerala girl stranded among thousands of Indian students in Ukraine is receiving appreciation as she is insisting on taking her pet with her.

A native of Idukki, Arya Aldrin was reported to have reached Romania along with Saira, a five month old Siberian Husky. A picture of Arya travelling in bus with her pet has gone viral on social media, and Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty was among those who hailed her. She is pursuing MBBS in Kyiv.

Shyama, a person close to Aldrin's family, told DH that it was still uncertain whether she will be able to carry her pet home. As per the latest information available, she crossed over to Romania and was waiting at the airport for her turn for repatriation. Though the embassy officials were concerned over her love towards her pet, it was still uncertain if she will be able to carry it along.

Shyama also said that after she made a social media post about Aldrin carrying her pet, many students from various parts of Ukraine conctacted her, exploring the option of carrying their pets home as they do not wish them in the war-torn region.

Shyama made the post about Aldrin's efforts to carry her pet with her after she came across it through a relative of Aldrin. Aldrin had to travel over 600 kilometres by bus and walk around 30 kilometres carrying the pet. She also arranged a pet passport.

