Kerala girl clears NEET overcoming physical challenges, fulfils her wish to meet Rahul Gandhi

A Kerala girl who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test overcoming her physical deformities fulfilled her desire to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in person.

Rahul also assured of looking into the issues faced by differently-abled persons in pursuing medical education.

Kollam native Amina S, who has a deformed left hand by birth, cleared the NEET with 1916th rank. She also has a weak financial background.

Congress leaders who got to know about her wish to meet Rahul Gandhi arranged a meeting at Wayanad on Wednesday, before Rahul's three-day tour to his constituency ended.

Amina explained the difficulties being faced by those with deformities in pursuing medical education. Rahul assured to take it up with the Centre.

In a subsequent social media post, Rahul said that Amina's impressive accomplishment despite her disability and challenging personal circumstances was commendable. It was time to adopt more inclusive criteria for medical education and welcome doctors with disabilities into the healthcare system, he said.

Despite her physical deformities, Amina takes care of her father suffering from kidney ailments and vision problems as her mother had to work abroad to eke out a living for them.

Siddique Kappan's family meets Rahul

The family of Delhi-based Malayali journalist Sidiqque Kappan, who was held from UP on the way to Hathras, called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and pleaded for justice. Siddique's wife and brother called on Rahul at Wayanad and sought his intervention.

Rahul left the state after his three-day visit to Wayanad.