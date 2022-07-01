Kerala girl dies of rabies despite taking vaccine

A 19-year-old girl died of rabies infection in Kerala despite taking vaccinations.

Sreelakshmi, daughter of Sugunan hailing from Mankara in Palakkad district, suffered a dog bite on May 30 after the canine in her neighbourhood attacked her.

Her family members said she had taken four doses as advised by the doctor and even attended the college later. She suffered a slight fever by Tuesday and was subsequently taken to Thrissur government medical college where the rabies infection was confirmed. She died by Thursday morning.

Health Minister Veena George ordered an inquiry into the incident. A team will be formed under the Palakkad district health surveillance officer to take swift action. Health department sources said the quality of the vaccine given to the girl, and the way the vaccines were stored will be probed into.

Sreelakshmi was a first-year BCA student.