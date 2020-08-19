Kerala: Girl ends life allegedly due to inferiority complex

A 19-year old girl, who was found hanging in her house in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening, is suspected to have ended her life because of issues related to her complexion.

S S Aarathi, daughter of Sathish and Sindhu of Nedumangad, about 20 kilometres from the city, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the house.

According to the Nedumangad police, a diary of the girl, recovered from her house, mentions her complexion issue.

It seemed that Aarathi had some inferiority complex regarding her complexion, the police said.

Apart from that, prima facie, there were no other reasons for her to take such an extreme step. However, the investigation is progressing and a case has already been registered, the police said.

Aarathi was a second-year degree student of Nedumangad Government College. She even attended the online class on Monday morning. Her parents were not in the house when the incident took place. It was her younger sister who first saw Aarathi hanging, the police added.