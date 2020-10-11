Kerala girl gets PM's appreciation for Himachal folk song

Kerala girl Devika S S was on cloud nine with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing her Himachali folk song recital that had already caught the attention of music lovers in Himachal.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet that he was proud of Devika. Her melodious rendering strengthened the essence of One India, Great India.

DH had earlier reported that Devika was enthralling music lovers in Himachal Pradesh after a Himachali folk song she sang went going viral on social media. Devika, a class nine student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, sang a popular Himachal folk song 'Maaye Ni Meriye' as part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative and the school authorities posted it on the social media on September 28.

Known Himachal singer Thakur Dass Rathi shared the video with a message appreciating her on September 30. Subsequently, it went viral with lakhs of shares and views in days.

Devika said that she never even dreamt of the Prime Minister appreciating her song. With the Prime Minister's appreciation, Devika is being showered with praises. Though she had not received any professional music learning so far, now a teacher even offered to take music classes for her.

One of her teachers had suggested the Himachali folk song to Devika. The school authorities posted it on their social media page. Rathi said in his message appreciating Devika that this student was from South India, where Hindi is also spoken very little. But she sang a very beautiful Himachali traditional song.

Devika also received appreciation from many music lovers earlier. Kerala law minister A K Balan, who came across her song, also rang up and appreciated her.