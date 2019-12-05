Kerala girl in limelight for translating Rahul's speech

A girl studying for a plus-two course in Kerala has become a sensation after she took up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to translate his speech.

Rahul is on a three-day visit to his constituency Wayand in North Kerala.

Speaking at the inauguration of the science laboratory of Karuvarakund Government Higher Secondary School in Malappuram district Rahul enquired if any students could translate his English speech to Malayalam.

Safa Febin took up the task, which is quite challenging as many Congress leaders used to find it difficult to translate Rahul's speech.

Safa said that she felt like dreaming when she got the opportunity to translate the former Congress president's speech. "Support from teachers and friends made me do it with confidence. I think Rahul softened his vocabulary to help me," she told reporters after the translation.

Rahul later tweeted that Safa's confidence and 'can do spirit' won hearts.

'Modi, Shah living in imaginations'

Earlier during the day, Rahul flayed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had been living in a world of imaginations and hence they maintain that there was no financial crisis in the country. Modi was now in trouble as the imaginary world was now falling apart. Modi and Shah were not maintaining any contacts with the outer world and hence they were in trouble now. They should be listening to the people of the country instead of distancing themselves from the people.