Kerala girl reaches Delhi with pet from Ukraine, but still faces hurdles

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 03 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 22:47 ist
Arya with her pet Siberian Husky. Credit: Special arrangement

Even as a Kerala girl from Ukraine managed to bring her pet dog along with her and reached Delhi by Thursday, she was facing further hurdles in reaching Kerala.

Arya Aldrin, a native of Idukki in Kerala, received much appreciation for her efforts to bring her pet - a five-month old Siberian Husky. She reached Delhi from Romania on Thursday.

But on reaching Delhi, the Kerala government officials said that the chartered flights arranged for them to Kerala would not allow pets. Hence, she would have to arrange own means to bring the pet, said her friend Shyama.

The intervention of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) helped in relaxing the norms for carrying pets from abroad. However, Aldrin still had to struggle to meet the requirements like arranging a cage for the pet till she boarded the flight from Romania. 

Many like Aldrine were carrying their pets along with them from Ukraine and faced similar issue.

