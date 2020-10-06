Kerala girl's song enthralls Himachal music lovers

A Kerala girl is enthralling music lovers in Himachal Pradesh after a Himachali folk song she sang is going viral on the social media with a known Himachal singer sharing it and appreciating her.

Devika S S, a class nine student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, sang a popular Himachal folk song 'Maaye Ni Meriye' as part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative and the school authorities posted it on the social media on Sept 28.

On September 30, Himachal singer Thakur Dass Rathi shared the video on his social media with a message, "This student is from South India, where Hindi is also spoken very little but it has sung a very beautiful Himachali traditional song". In just four days there were two million views and this post has almost reached six million, said Rathi.

Devika told DH that one of her teachers, Devi, suggested this song to her. Since the school authorities posted it on their social media page it got this much reach. Devika also received appreciation from many music lovers. Kerala law minister A K Balan, who came across her song, also rang up and appreciated her.

Devika said that so far she did not get any professional music education. But now a music teacher has offered to give her music classes.