Kerala going aggressive to curb local spread of COVID-19

As Kerala is witnessing an obvious spike in COVID-19 cases with return of people from other states and aboard, the state is going aggressive to curb local spread.

Of the 24 COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, 23 came from abroad and other states. So far around 140 persons who came from abroad and other states were tested COVID-19 positive. The number of persons who got infected from them is very minimum so far.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that even as the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases was expected with people return from other countries and states, the state was facing an alarming situation as spread of infection through local contact need to be prevented. Hence more stringent restrictions may be enforced in coming days.

The state is strictly enforcing 14 days home quarantine or institutional quarantine for all coming from other states and abroad. Apart from health officials, police, local bodies and even local level residents' associations are engaged to ensure that people did not violate quarantine and cause the risk of spreading infection.

Cases were registered against 12 persons on Wednesday for violating quarantine norms. The police also launched a drive against those moving around without wearing masks. As many as 3,396 persons were booked across Kerala on Wednesday alone for not waering mask.