Kerala gold smuggling accused raises serious allegations against CM's former secretary

A day after portions of an autobiography of Kerala Chief Minister's former secretary M Sivasankar came out in which he accuses gold smuggling case accused and former employee of UAE consulate Swapna Suresh of trapping him in the gold smuggling cases, the latter on Friday countered that Sivasankar exploited her.

While Sivasankar says in his book scheduled to be released on Saturday that he was trapped by Suresh by gifting him a costly mobile phone, Suresh said that it was not just one mobile but many gifts were presented to him. He was like a family member. Most of his birthdays after they came into acquaintance were celebrated at her house. It was Sivasankar who exploited me. He should have considered our relationship. I trusted the wrong person, Suresh told a section of media.

"If Sivasankar can write a small book on the whole incidents pertaining to the cases, I can write a big book on Sivasankar along with pictures that would expose him," she said.

Suresh also said that she came to know from reliable sources that the state government's request to the centre for a NIA probe into the smuggling case was masterminded by Sivasankar in a bid to put her behind the bar and silence her. She also said that Sivasankar seemed to be aware of the contents in the diplomatic baggage that was held by the customs and it was not true that he rejected the plea to help in releasing the baggage.

While Sivasankar maintained that he had no role in Suresh's appointment to a state government agency Space Park, she said that it was Sivasankar who arranged the job for her after she resigned from the UAE consulate. "I was just like a horse at a tourist spot that moved ahead as per the instructor's direction,' she told a news channel.

Suresh also said that Sivasankar was planning to take voluntary retirement from service and settle in UAE with some business.

Suresh refused to comment on matters pertaining to the case as those were before the court. But she said that she was hopeful that her innocence would be finally proved at the court.

She also said that she had personal relationship with former Kerala speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Sivasankar, who was suspended from service, was recently reinstated and posted a principal secretary of sports and youth affairs department. There were also reports that he may face action for publishing autobiography without getting government permission.

