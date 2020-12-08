Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh alleges threat to life

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh stated before a court for economic offences in Kochi on Tuesday that she was facing threat on life against giving statements regarding involvement of person in higher authority in smuggling activities.

The court subsequently directed the prison and police authorities to ensure her protection.

Swapna stated before the court that while she was kept at the women's prison in Thiruvananthapuram last month couple of persons who claimed to be police and prison staff approached her and threatened her against disclosing names of persons in high authority suspected to be involved in the criminal activities.

They threatened that they were capable of doing away with her life in the prison and would also harm her family members.