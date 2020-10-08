Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh amassed huge wealth: ED report

From gold to US dollars, Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh has amassed wealth worth crores over the last few years, the details of which were mentioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a report in a local court in Kochi.

Swapna, who earlier worked as secretary at UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, was alleged to have facilitated smuggling of a total of 166.882 kilogram gold in 21 instances using diplomatic baggage cover and she earned Rs 39.6 lakh from this as a share.

Swapna received USD 1.05 lakh as gift and other purposes from UAE embassy senior officials during 2018-19, including USD 20,000 during Kerala floods relief activities in 2018. She also received USD 1.35 lakh from various private agencies as commission for deals with the consulate, including the visa stamping services and the controversial housing scheme for homeless.

Earlier investigation agencies had recovered gold ornaments weighing one kilogram and Rs one crore in cash from Swapna's bank locker.

Meanwhile, the investigation agencies were learnt to have got more evidence for Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar's links with Swapna in handling her funds through a chartered accountant. The customs have summoned Sivasankar, who is now under suspension, again on Friday.