Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh denied bail citing prima facie evidence of economic terrorism

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was denied bail by NIA special court in Kochi on Monday citing that prima facie UAPA case against her would stand as it involved an attempt to destabilise the nation's economy.

However, the court also maintained that so far there is no evidence of any direct link of Swapna Suresh with any terrorist organisation. But an in-depth probe is required to find if the proceeds from gold smuggling were used for funding any terrorist activities.

Swapna, who was a former executive secretary of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, is arraigned in a case initiated by UAPA against the gold smuggling racket. Apart from the seizure of 30-kilogram gold from diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate, the racket was found to have smuggled gold at least 15 times in the same modus operandi and a commission was also suspected to be given to the senior officials of the consulate.

The court also rejected Swapna's stand that the case against her was politically motivated citing that the NIA probe was ordered after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a comprehensive probe.

The NIA has already arrested around 12 persons in connection with the case, which also included suspected PFI workers. An NIA team also reportedly left for UAE to quiz an accused in the case, identified as Fazil Fareed, who allegedly sent the baggage with gold from UAE.