Kerala gold smuggling case: CPM tries to trigger NRI sentiments

The CPM in Kerala is seemingly trying to trigger 'Pravasi' (Non-Resident Indian) sentiments to counter the mounting attack from Opposition parties, especially the Indian Union Muslim League, a key coalition partner of the Congress. Allegations have been raised against members of the ruling party in relation to a gold smuggling case.

This follows the Left Front's attempts to trigger religious sentiments over an issue involving Higher Education Ministret KT Jaleel who is facing flak for accepting the Quran in bulk quantity from the UAE consulate in the state.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan raised fresh concerns that the allegations being raised against the UAE consulate by the Opposition parties in Kerala, especially the IUML, might affect the future of thousands of Malayalis working in the UAE.

Read: Kerala CM, CPM leaders highlight Quran to defend KT Jaleel

Balakrishnan took to Twitter to criticise the Opposition, specifically naming the IUML national general secretary and MP P K Kunhalikutty in his tweets. He also said that even as Kunhalikutty alleged that religious books and dates were not imported through a proper channel by the UAE consulate, all those parcels were cleared by the Customs Department.

The CPM's attack targeting the IUML comes close on the heels of the IUML accusing the CPM of triggering communal sentiments over the issue.

A major chunk of the NRI population from Kerala, especially in the Gulf countries, is from the Muslim community. The IUML's strongholds in North Kerala also has a sizable NRI population. The CPM seems to be eyeing the NRI sentiments to resist the attack on the government over the allegations linked with the UAE consulate.

Meanwhile, former diplomat T P Sreenivasan said that it needed to be ensured that the allegations against the UAE consulate did not affect the bilateral relations between India and the UAE. A cordial relationship with the UAE was very important for India, not only due to the sizable NRI population but also due to other strategic reasons, he said.

According to a study in 2018, of the 21.2 lakh NRIs from Kerala, the highest number -- 8.3 lakh -- is in the UAE.

It was following the seizure of 30-kilogram gold from a baggage with a diplomatic baggage tag addressed to the UAE consulate in Kerala that a series of allegations came up. Links of UAE consulate former employees, who are accused in gold smuggling, with Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar and alleged links of the accused with Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri has put the Left Front government in the defensive.

Allegations of a huge commission were also being raised over a housing project in Kerala funded by Emirates Red Crescent for the victims of the natural calamities.