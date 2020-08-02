Kerala gold smuggling: PFI member among six held by NIA

Kerala gold smuggling: PFI member among six held by NIA

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 02 2020, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 19:36 ist
Customs officials raid Heza jewellery shop for their alleged involvement in Trivandrum Airport gold smuggling case. Credit: PTI File Photo

A member of Popular Front of India was among six more persons held by the NIA in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case using UAE diplomatic baggage.

Muhammad Ali of Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, who was held on Saturday, was a member of the PFI and was earlier charge-sheeted in a case pertaining to chopping the palm of a professor in Kerala, but was later acquitted by court. Ali was also part of the conspiracy in the gold smuggling, NIA said in a statement in Sunday.

The fresh development assumed significance at the NIA special court in Kochi had asked NIA to produce the case diary on Tuesday to look into the terror links of the accused as part of a bail plea of one of the key accused Swapna Suresh, who was a former employee of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Swapna's lawyer Geo Paul had stated before the court that the NIA had no evidence to link her with any terrorist activities.

Apart from Ali, Muhammad Ali Ebrahim and Jalal A M of Muvattupuzha, Said Alavai, Mohammed Shafi and Abdu P T, all hailing from Malappuram, were held during the last three days. Some of them where held from parts of Tamilnadu. Ramees K T, who was arrested earlier, was suspected to be the kingpin of the racket.

NIA statement also seized two hard disks, one tablet PC, eight mobile phones, six SIM cards, one digital video recorder, five DVDs and various documents including bank passbooks, credit and debit cards, travel documents and identity documents of the accused in searched conducted at their residences.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
NIA
Gold
Smuggling
Customs

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 