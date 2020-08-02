Kerala gold smuggling: PFI member among six held by NIA

A member of Popular Front of India was among six more persons held by the NIA in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case using UAE diplomatic baggage.

Muhammad Ali of Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, who was held on Saturday, was a member of the PFI and was earlier charge-sheeted in a case pertaining to chopping the palm of a professor in Kerala, but was later acquitted by court. Ali was also part of the conspiracy in the gold smuggling, NIA said in a statement in Sunday.

The fresh development assumed significance at the NIA special court in Kochi had asked NIA to produce the case diary on Tuesday to look into the terror links of the accused as part of a bail plea of one of the key accused Swapna Suresh, who was a former employee of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Swapna's lawyer Geo Paul had stated before the court that the NIA had no evidence to link her with any terrorist activities.

Apart from Ali, Muhammad Ali Ebrahim and Jalal A M of Muvattupuzha, Said Alavai, Mohammed Shafi and Abdu P T, all hailing from Malappuram, were held during the last three days. Some of them where held from parts of Tamilnadu. Ramees K T, who was arrested earlier, was suspected to be the kingpin of the racket.

NIA statement also seized two hard disks, one tablet PC, eight mobile phones, six SIM cards, one digital video recorder, five DVDs and various documents including bank passbooks, credit and debit cards, travel documents and identity documents of the accused in searched conducted at their residences.