Kerala government decides not to skip Governor's address

In further indications of the governor-government rift in Kerala easing, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to commence budget session of the Assembly from January 23 with the Governor's policy address, while Governor Arif Mohammed Khan gave nod to all bills passed by the last session of the Assembly, except the one for removing governor from chancellor post.

Indicating that the bill for replacing the governor as chancellor may be referred to the President, Khan told reporters that it was for higher authorities to take a decision on the matter.

Also Read | Minister's reinduction marks efforts to settle Governor-govt tussle in Kerala

The cabinet on Thursday morning decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the Assembly session. The cabinet also decided to form a sub-committee to prepare the draft for policy address.

The decision assumed significance as there were speculations that the left-front government may delay the Governor's policy address in the assembly by conducting the budget session as continuation of the session that ended in December. As per norms, the governor's address should be delivered on the opening day of the first session of a calendar year.

Already there were indications that efforts to settle the governor-government rift was going on in the state. Even as the governor openly expressed displeasure over reinduction of CPM leader Saji Cheriyan to the cabinet as the case against him for remark against the Constitution was still pending with the court he later did not raise any formal objections.