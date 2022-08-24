Kerala govt drops gender-neutral initiatives in schools

Kerala government drops gender-neutral initiatives in schools

The new developments came after objections by Muslim outfits against implementing gender-neutral initiatives in educational institutions

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 24 2022, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the Assembly that the government will not impose gender-neutral uniforms in schools, the state government also withdrew the suggestion to make gender-neutral seating arrangements in classrooms.

The new developments came soon after objections by Muslim religious outfits and the Indian Union Muslim League against implementing gender-neutral initiatives in educational institutions, specifically gender-neutral uniforms and mixed seating arrangements, to which the Left Front government succumbed.

The chief minister said on Wednesday that the government's efforts would be to develop a progressive society that accepts gender equality. The stress would be to create an atmosphere for that. But the government has no plans to impose gender-neutral uniforms in schools. Schools can decide their uniforms, he said.

The State Council of Education Research and Training, which initiates reforms and evaluations of the state school education sector, had withdrawn the suggestion of implementing mixed seating arrangements at schools from its approach paper on reforms in school education in the state.

Last year a school at Kozhikode in North Kerala introduced gender-neutral uniforms. It received appreciation from various quarters, and some other primary schools also introduced gender-neutral uniforms.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
gender neutrality

What's Brewing

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

 