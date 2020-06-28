Kerala government engaged SEBI banned firm for Rs. 4,500 cr project, alleges Congress

The opposition Congress in Kerala has alleged corruption in engaging a private firm that faced SEBI's ban for preparing a detailed project report for the Kerala government's e-mobility project.

With the decision being taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala held the former responsible for the alleged irregularity.

Chennithala said that the private firm was engaged for preparing DPR for an Rs. 4,500 crore project for purchasing 3,000 electric buses. It was mysterious why a London headquartered firm that faced SEBI's ban was engaged.

Even as the order appointing the private firm for DPR preparation was issued by the Transport department, transport minister A K Saseendran maintained that he could give a reaction on the matter only after examining.