Kerala government launches probe into mysterious death of transgender activist's death

Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered a high-level probe into the mysterious death of transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex, who was found hanging in her flat at Kochi on Tuesday.

Alex, aged 28, had been complaining of severe health issues after undergoing sex reassignment surgery and alleged medical negligence. Alex's father and other activists are raising suspicions over the death.

According to the city police, prima faice, it was a case of death by suicide as she was found hanging in her bedroom. Further investigation would be initiated on the basis of the postmortem report.

Alex, a native of the Kollam district, was a radio jockey in Kerala. She had undergone sex reassignment surgery in 2020 at a private hospital in Kochi. She had been complaining that she couldn't walk after the surgery. She even lamented over transgenders being exploited by private hospitals over these surgeries and posted on social media about it.

Alex's father Alexander alleged that the hospital authorities even assaulted her after she complained of negligence.

Alex was also in the news recently as she filed nomination to contest in the Assembly election from Vengara in Malappuram district. She later withdrew from the contest alleging mental torture from leaders of the Democratic Social Justice Party that she represented.

Alex had also worked as a newsreader and anchor as well as a make-up artist. She had fought for rights of transgender persons after she allegedly faced discriminations when she was young.