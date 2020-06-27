Kerala government lifts lockdown on Sundays; 195 more COVID cases

Even as Covid-19 cases in Kerala have been escalating with 195 more cases on Saturday, the state government decided to lift the total lockdown on Sundays in the state.

While the lockdown norms were relaxed in May, the state government had decided to impose total lockdown on Sundays, with relaxations for essential services. However, now the government has decided to lift the lockdown on Sundays also. Meanwhile, the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue on all days including Sundays.

Of the 195 cases reported on Saturday, 118 were persons from abroad and 62 from other states. A comparatively higher number of 15 fresh cases due to local infection were also reported on Saturday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to strictly follow social distancing norms to break the chain. He also suggested that each individual may maintain a logbook of the places they visit daily so that it would be easy for contact tracing.