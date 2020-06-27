Kerala government lifts Covid-19 lockdown on Sundays

Kerala government lifts lockdown on Sundays; 195 more COVID cases

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 27 2020, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 20:06 ist
Representative image.

Even as Covid-19 cases in Kerala have been escalating with 195 more cases on Saturday, the state government decided to lift the total lockdown on Sundays in the state.

While the lockdown norms were relaxed in May, the state government had decided to impose total lockdown on Sundays, with relaxations for essential services. However, now the government has decided to lift the lockdown on Sundays also. Meanwhile, the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue on all days including Sundays.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Of the 195 cases reported on Saturday, 118 were persons from abroad and 62 from other states. A comparatively higher number of 15 fresh cases due to local infection were also reported on Saturday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to strictly follow social distancing norms to break the chain. He also suggested that each individual may maintain a logbook of the places they visit daily so that it would be easy for contact tracing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 