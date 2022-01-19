Kerala government likely to impose more restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

A Covid review meeting to be held in Kerala on Thursday is likely to prescribe further restrictions as Covid-19 cases increase at an alarming rate.
As many as 34,199 fresh Covid cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday with a TPR of 37 per cent. The active cases in the state also increased to 1.68 lakh.
Also Read | Both Omicron & Delta variants causing surge in Covid-19 cases: Veena George
A meeting of the state Cabinet on Wednesday reviewed the situation and stressed the need to impose more restrictions. The decision will be taken in the Covid review meeting of experts on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in the US for medical treatment, is attending the meetings online.
Meanwhile, the CPM is facing criticism for conducting the party district conference and even conducting events like mass dances. Many party leaders and workers are already infected.
